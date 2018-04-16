Skylar Richardson’s attorney files motion to lift house arrest

Skylar Richardson is charged with murder in the death of her newborn baby found buried in a Warren County backyard.

The attorney for Skylar Richardson, accused of killing her newborn, has filed a motion to lift house arrest stating she has, "never been in trouble in her life."

This move comes after her trial was postponed on Friday amid appeals over a gynecologist's testimony. It's not known how long the appeal could delay the trial.

"Skylar Richardson was given a $50,000 bond at arraignment with the restriction of house arrest. Eight months have transpired since she was placed on house arrest and it is counsel's understanding that there have been no incidents or infractions. Skylar just turned 19 in March and resides with her parents where she will continue to reside until conclusion on the case. As the court is already aware, Skylar Richardson has never been in trouble in her life.

Wherefore, Skylar respectfully requests that the Court list the house arrest restriction," the memorandum filed Monday states.

[Trial delayed for buried baby case amid appeal over gynecologist testimony]

Jury selection was supposed to begin today, Monday. April 16. A new trial date has not yet been set.

The State will file an opposition to this motion, but no date has been set for a hearing.

Police received the tip on July 14, 2017 from Hilltop OB-GYN Casey Boyce in reference to a "stillborn infant," according to an incident report.

A seven-page ruling handed down last Thursday evening by Judge Don Oda considers 11 stipulations before the court having to do with Richardson's medical records and visits to the gynecologist as well as conversations which led to her doctor calling police about her baby buried in the back yard.

Oda sealed the 11 stipulations and ruled in favor of the state, saying the information shared is admissible in court because her doctor suspected child abuse.

The former high school cheerleader, then 18-years-old, is accused of killing her newborn baby "Annabelle", burning the remains in the family's fire pit and then burying the remains in the backyard.

[MORE: Skylar Richardson case]

Shortly after her arrest last year, Prosecutor David Fornshell said Richardson “purposely” caused the death of her baby. He described Richardson’s high-pressure life with a family “obsessed” with external appearances.

In an interview with Cincinnati Magazine, family members supported Richardson’s innocence and claimed that no one except the teen knew about the pregnancy until she gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.