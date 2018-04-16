Cincinnati newspaper wins Pulitzer for heroin reporting

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Enquirer's weeklong examination of the many ways the heroin crisis is impacting its community has won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting.
Cheers, hugs and champagne toasts swept the newsroom Monday after the announcements of journalism's most prestigious prizes at Columbia University in New York.
The Enquirer won for "Seven Days of Heroin," which combined more than 60 journalists to tell stories through the eyes of families, first responders, courtroom officials and other viewpoints.
Executive Editor Beryl Love calls the ambitious project "a huge accomplishment" that thoroughly explained heroin's impact and showed "this is why journalism matters." He succeeded Peter Bhatia as editor in January.
