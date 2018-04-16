David Fulcher out as head football coach at CCU

David Fulcher is no longer the head football coach at Cincinnati Christian University.

Fulcher told FOX19 Now he is out “because of differences that could not be resolved.”

Fulcher started the program in 2016 and in two seasons as the head coach, Cincinnati Christian University did not win a game. Before CCU, Fulcher was the head coach at Cincinnati Christian High School.

Fulcher was drafted in the third round of the 1986 NFL Draft and played eight seasons in the NFL, the first seven with the Bengals. He was a three-time Pro Bowl safety and a first-team All-Pro in 1989.

