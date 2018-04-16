'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)

(RNN) – Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom "Night Court," reportedly has died at the age of 65.

Police officials told WSPA and The Hollywood Reporter that Anderson died at his home in Asheville, NC, Monday morning.

Anderson starred as Judge Harry Stone in "Night Court" from 1984 to 1992. He was nominated for three Emmys for his work on the show.

Foul play isn't suspected in his death.

The Asheville Police Department responded to a call from Anderson's home at 6:41 a.m. Monday, and found Anderson deceased, Asheville PD Public Affairs officer Christian Hallingse told The Hollywood Reporter.

Anderson was born on Oct. 14, 1952 in Newport, RI. Anderson said he never planned on becoming an actor. He actually started his show business career as a street magician, and fell into acting by some happy accidents.

Anderson's street magic act led to a guest spot on "Saturday Night Live," where he grabbed the attention of a producer for the sitcom "Cheers." Guest spots on that show landed Anderson his breakout role in "Night Court" as Judge Harry T. Stone - a character who, like Anderson, also was a magician.

Although he acted on a long-running sitcom, Anderson said he never considered himself an actor.

"I never auditioned for anything," Anderson told the Bradenton Herald. "I had the scripts next to me behind the bench. They named the character Harry so I'd remember to react when someone said my name. By the time they figured out that I couldn't act scared on the subway at 4 a.m., I already had a five-year contract."

After "Night Court," Anderson had a starring role in the show "Dave's World," in which he played humorist Dave Barry.

Anderson also appeared in the HBO series "Tales from the Crypt" and the 1990 ABC miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's novel "It."

Anderson is survived by his wife Elizabeth Morgan and two children from his first marriage to Leslie Pollack.

