City leaders to meet as questions in Kyle Plush's death remain unanswered

An investigation is underway into how a teenage boy died in this 2002 Honda Odyssey minivan outside Seven Hills School in Madisonville Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW/file)

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about why police didn't find Kyle Plush in time after he called 9-1-1 for help at least twice.

"A lot went wrong," says Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, who expects to get answers from city leaders at a meeting Tuesday. "I believe that we'll hear that some balls were dropped. And I plan on pushing accountability."

Smitherman says problems with the 9-1-1 call center go back at least four years, and he suspects whatever or whoever failed Kyle Plush needs to be held accountable.

"I'm talking about, obviously the City Manager, because the City Manager is the CEO of the City, so that's one area, but who else is responsible?" he said.

Council passed a unanimous motion in February to review the 911 call center after Smitherman toured the site.

"It was about technology and streamlining it and making sure all the systems are communicating with CAD," Smitherman said.

Smitherman wants to know -- what's been done since?

In her review, Dispatcher Amber Smith says her CAD screen froze -- and neither she nor Kyle Plush could hear each other.

Back in February, Elizabeth Christenson, a civilian computer programmer, made several allegations in an exit interview -- one that the city of Cincinnati's emergency communications center where 911 calls are routed in life-or-death situations is so mismanaged, it "poses a threat" to public safety.

FOX19 NOW asked Police Union President Dan Hils about Smitherman's suggestion that everyone connected to the Plush case be on leave while the investigation goes on.

"I think he's a Councilman, he's allowed to have his opinion no matter what. From what I can tell, the investigation is being handled in a professional and thorough manner," Hils said.

Smith is expected back to work Wednesday.

