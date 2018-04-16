Roebling Bridge set to reopen in May

The Roebling Bridge is set to reopen in May.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced work to repair the damage left behind by a crash.

A Covington police report says a driver lost control while traveling southbound on the bridge March 20. The collision caused structural damage to the 150-year-old bridge.

The bridge has been closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic since the crash.

Work will begin Wednesday and is expected to be complete by May 1.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.