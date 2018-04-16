Indiana proposal calls for euthanizing captured coyotes, raccoons, opossums

A proposed rule change in Indiana would require animal control to kill captured raccoons, opossums, and coyotes.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has proposed the Nuisance Animal Wildlife Rule change. The DNR says those three species can carry serious diseases that are harmful to humans, pets, and other wildlife. The website also says those nuisance animals have a thriving population.

A petition circulating on social media calls the rule change cruel. It also claims that the DNR will kill those animals in groups by gassing them beginning in the fall.

To see that petition, click here.

FOX 19’s Maytal Levi spoke with a DNR spokesperson who said, “The permitted nuisance wildlife operators must euthanize using an approved list of methods.” For that approved list of methods, click here.

"No one wants to see wildlife destroyed needlessly," said Bright Veterinary Clinic owner Dr. Steven Hubbard.

Hubbard suggests staying informed.

“They’re not endangered, just as time goes on there are less and less people that hunt them and therefore their numbers increase," he said.

Hubbard says we can all do our part.

“The best thing to do would be not to create food sources for the wild animals. So, don’t leave cat food, dog food outside at night," he said.

Right now a report is being prepared for review by the Natural Resources Commission (NRC). The NRC can choose to adopt or reject the proposed rule change.

Anything that gets adopted will then go before the attorney general and governor for final review. To read more about the proposal, click here.

