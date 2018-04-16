Police push for club to lose liquor license amid allegations of sex acts on stage

Allegations of murder, drug deals, and sex acts on stage are prompting Cincinnati police to fight for a local nightclub to lose its liquor license.

The club in question? The Inner Circle on Kellogg Avenue.

On Monday, detectives told the Cincinnati Law and Public Safety Committee, made up of three city council members, that they've tackled violence, drug issues, a deadly beating, and now prostitution at the club since 1982.

"These are all messages and signs that things are out of control there," said Chris Smitherman, Vice Mayor of City Council and the Chair of the Law and Public Safety Committee.

One of the most recent incidents, police said, happened in July 2017 at a club event called the "Red, White, and Booty Bash" hosted by rapper Uncle Luke. A flier for the event advertised it would feature "the largest twerk contest in Ohio with a $500 cash giveaway."

Cincinnati police said the dance-off evolved into something else.

In cellphone videos reportedly taken that night, women were encouraged to engage in a sex act with each other to win money. Police said evidence shows that four women "competed" by performing lewd acts in front of hundreds of people and then taking the cash.

"I think about my daughter, you know, we're in the #MeToo movement," Smitherman said. "We're clearly trying to send a message that this behavior is unacceptable."

A lawyer for the owners of the club argued Monday that the two men already take extra safety precautions by hiring private security and off-duty police officers. He also said the owners have been an asset to the community.

"These are not people who are a problem," Christopher Heekin, the owners' attorney, told the committee.

Other community leaders also showed support for the business owners.

"I must stand in defense of their business and in the honor of these gentlemen," Patrick Ormand, the president of the East End Area Council, told the committee.

When it comes to the July event, the owners told city leaders that they didn't directly hire Uncle Luke or know his reputation.

"In all the years that I've been in business, never have I ever had anything (like that) on my stages," said Pete Georgeton, one of the owners. "He just did that on his own, and when I first heard about it on the mic, I asked my security and said stop it right now."

The owners said that when they tried to shut down the chaos that night, they were told there would be a riot.

"I'm embarrassed, and I don't know what else to say," Georgeton told the committee members.

The Law and Public Safety Committee tabled the issue until at least next week to give them time to learn more about the accusations.

Smitherman said he believes the liquor license should be objected. If the committee passes the liquor license objection, the issue will go to the liquor control board in Columbus. That board will make the final decision.

The club owners are facing charges of procuring prostitution in a separate criminal case.

