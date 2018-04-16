Reds' losing streak comes to an end - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds' losing streak comes to an end

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Reds losing streak is over.

Cincinnati defeated Milwaukee 10-4 on Monday.

The Reds and Brewers will face off again Tuesday at 7:40 p.m.

