Cincinnati council to discuss death of teen trapped in van

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati City Council members are scheduled to hold a special meeting on the death of a 16-year-old boy who called 911 twice after getting trapped by a minivan's rear bench in his school's parking lot.

The city's Law and Public Safety Committee is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss Kyle Plush's "tragic death" and the role of the city's emergency communications center.

Plush used his phone's voice feature to call 911 twice from a 2004 Honda Odyssey on April 10, but police couldn't find him. The coroner says he died from asphyxiation due to "chest compression."

Honda says the minivan had no seat-related safety recalls. Company spokesman Chris Martin says Honda would like to inspect the vehicle.

Federal transportation officials are in contact with local authorities and Honda.

