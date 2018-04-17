Less than week left to register to vote in Kentucky primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentuckians have less than a week left to register to vote in next month's primary election.
The deadline to register is April 23. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says county clerks' offices statewide will accept online and paper applications until 4 p.m. local time on the deadline. She says mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 23.
To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must be a U.S. citizen, be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day, be at least 18 years old on or before the general election, not be a felon and not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.
Grimes says voters who have recently moved need to update their voter registration information no later than April 23.
The Reds losing streak is over.Full Story >
Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon dominated the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, allowing just one hit while picking up the first shutout of his career as the surprising Pirates rolled to a 5-0 victory.Full Story >
Carlos Martinez struck out a season-high 11 batters in seven shutout innings and Harrison Bader's two-run home run helped the St. Louis Cardinals complete their first four-game sweep in Cincinnati since 1949.Full Story >
Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez left Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh with a fractured right thumb.Full Story >
Rookie Tyler Mahle pitched one-hit ball for six innings, Raisel Iglesias struck out Anthony Rizzo with the bases loaded to end the eighth, and the Cincinnati Reds edged the Chicago Cubs 1-0 Monday for their first...Full Story >
