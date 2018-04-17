Starbucks faces image crisis after arrest of 2 black men

How could Starbucks, which once urged its employees to start conversations about race with customers, now be under fire for its treatment of black people?Full Story >
Sacramento police have released 54 new video and audio clips related to the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark in March, which became the latest flashpoint in a national conversation about police shootings of young black men.Full Story >
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.Full Story >
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.Full Story >
The new policy requires officers to verbalize their reason for turning off the microphone, after body camera footage of Stephon Clark's killing revealed the two officers who shot him were told to mute their microphones several minutes after the shooting.Full Story >
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programFull Story >
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsFull Story >
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaFull Story >
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsFull Story >
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S., France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it againFull Story >
MeToo founder Tarana Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event, where the recent cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct was a major topicFull Story >
Bill Cosby's chief accuser has taken the witness stand for the second time to tell a story of molestation and broken trustFull Story >
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"Full Story >
