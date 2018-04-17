Florida-bound plane crashes in rural Ohio, killing 2 people

A single-engine plane headed to Florida crashed in rural Ohio, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The Beechcraft Bonanza went down Monday morning in a wooded area of Coshocton County, about 60 miles northeast of Columbus, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane had disappeared from radar, authorities said, and someone in the area spotted the wreckage hours later.

The aircraft was headed from Elyria to DeLand, Florida, when it crashed.

Officials didn't immediately share the identities of the people who died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by authorities including the FAA and local law enforcement.

