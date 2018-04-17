Cleveland street entertainer 'Sax Man' dead at 65

CLEVELAND (AP) - A man who entertained people by playing his saxophone on the streets of Cleveland has died.
Sharon Reedus-Sanders says her 65-year-old brother, Maurice Reedus Jr., was found dead in his bed in his apartment on Monday.
Known as "Sax Man," Maurice Reedus was often found dressed in red clothing and playing his sax for sports fans and theater patrons.
He ran afoul of police in 2013, receiving tickets for playing without a vendor's license. The City Council passed the "Sax Man Ordinance," which permitted playing music on the city's streets for money.
He was featured in the 2014 documentary "The Sax Man," which was screened at the Cleveland International Film Festival.
