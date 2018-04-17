R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."Full Story >
The prosecution on Monday delivered a searing one-two punch as chief accuser Andrea Constand rejected defense allegations that she concocted her story to score a big payday, and her mother testified that Cosby apologized and called himself a "sick man."Full Story >
Hulu has renewed Sarah Silverman's I Love You, AmericaFull Story >
Hulu has renewed Sarah Silverman's I Love You, AmericaFull Story >
AMC's latest series may be the scariest thing it's put out in a long time. It's right there in the title: The Terror.Full Story >
AMC's latest series may be the scariest thing it's put out in a long time. It's right there in the title: The Terror.Full Story >
Harry Anderson, best known for his role as Judge Harry Stone on the sitcom Night Court has died at age 65Full Story >
Harry Anderson, best known for his role as Judge Harry Stone on the sitcom Night Court has died at age 65Full Story >
Life as an ex-Disney star tends to lead in one of two directionsFull Story >
Life as an ex-Disney star tends to lead in one of two directionsFull Story >
Broad City is officially winding down.Full Story >
Broad City is officially winding down.Full Story >
Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? Here's what you should stream this weekend.Full Story >
Spending the weekend indoors and not sure what to watch? Here's what you should stream this weekend.Full Story >
Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a daughter, on Thursday morning.Full Story >
Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, a daughter, on Thursday morning.Full Story >
Sacha Baron Cohen, the actor and comedian best known for his outrageous comic characters like Ali G and Borat, is taking a serious turn for Netflix.Full Story >
Sacha Baron Cohen, the actor and comedian best known for his outrageous comic characters like Ali G and Borat, is taking a serious turn for Netflix.Full Story >
Streaming giants Hulu and Spotify are teaming up to offer a combined subscription plan for just $12.99 a monthFull Story >
Streaming giants Hulu and Spotify are teaming up to offer a combined subscription plan for just $12.99 a monthFull Story >
The cast of Big Little Lies is already hard at work creating Season 2 of HBO's breakout drama, but that doesn't mean they're done with the casting process yetFull Story >
The cast of Big Little Lies is already hard at work creating Season 2 of HBO's breakout drama, but that doesn't mean they're done with the casting process yetFull Story >