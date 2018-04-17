R. Kelly accused of intentionally infecting woman with STD

The unidentified woman accuses the 51-year-old singer of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December. (Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(RNN) - Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly is in the midst of another sexual scandal.

Dallas police are investigating a woman's allegation that the 51-year-old artist “knowingly and intentionally” infected her with a sexually transmitted disease during an 11-month relationship.

The woman, 20, accuses Kelly of giving her herpes during a trip to Dallas in December and decided to take legal action against him after she tested positive this year. Lee Merritt, the woman's attorney, told the Dallas Morning News she plans to file a lawsuit this week.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Division are probing the case, which will not be investigated as sexual assault since both individuals were consenting parties. In Texas, someone who sexually transmits a disease to another person without their knowledge can be charged with assault, the Morning News said.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 after he was accused of videotaping himself having sex with an underage girl.

Last year, he was accused of grooming a number of women to join a "sex cult" in a Buzzfeed report. A representative for the singer denied any wrongdoing by his client.

