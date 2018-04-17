Middletown student in custody after bringing knife to school

A student brought a knife to Middletown High School Tuesday morning and was taken into custody, school officials say.

A post on the Middletown City Schools Facebook page said staff members were told about the student and the school was briefly placed on lockdown until the situation was resolved.

School officials also said the school's resource office has the knife and that all students are safe.

The school thanked everyone who helped make the day safe for students and staff and reminded everyone that if you see something you're asked to say something.

