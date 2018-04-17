Cleanup begins after western Lake Erie's waves swamps shore

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Residents along western Lake Erie's shoreline in Ohio and Michigan are cleaning up from flooding.
High winds over the weekend pushed the lake's waters into homes and sent waves crashing onto roadways.
In Ohio, flooding deposited logs and other debris at a city park in Toledo.
Crews in Port Clinton spent Monday cleaning up debris left behind on lakeside streets. The mayor of nearby Marblehead says waves damaged a road and washed away a bike bath.
Ohio's South Bass Island was cut in half Sunday by floodwaters that covered a road connecting the two sides of the island.
In southeastern Michigan, the city of Luna Pier has put out large garbage bins to help property owners with the cleanup.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
