Kessel named editor of The Alliance Review

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - Laura Kessel has been named editor of The Alliance Review newspaper and its weekly publications in northeast Ohio.

The newspaper announced Monday that Kessel will take over for Review managing editor Rob Todor, who will become sports editor of The Review and The Record-Courier in Kent.

The 51-year-old Kessel had been working the last four years at The Canton Repository, another GateHouse Media Ohio publication, as managing editor. She has been the newspaper's engagement editor for the past three years.

Kessel is a 1991 graduate of Kent State University. She previously worked at The Lake County News-Herald in Willoughby, The Morning Journal in Lorain and at two newspapers near Pittsburgh.

Kessel and her husband, Will, live in North Canton.

Information from: The Review, http://www.the-review.com

