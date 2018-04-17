Kessel named editor of The Alliance Review

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - Laura Kessel has been named editor of The Alliance Review newspaper and its weekly publications in northeast Ohio.
The newspaper announced Monday that Kessel will take over for Review managing editor Rob Todor, who will become sports editor of The Review and The Record-Courier in Kent.
The 51-year-old Kessel had been working the last four years at The Canton Repository, another GateHouse Media Ohio publication, as managing editor. She has been the newspaper's engagement editor for the past three years.
Kessel is a 1991 graduate of Kent State University. She previously worked at The Lake County News-Herald in Willoughby, The Morning Journal in Lorain and at two newspapers near Pittsburgh.
Kessel and her husband, Will, live in North Canton.
Information from: The Review, http://www.the-review.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
There are still a lot of unanswered questions about why police didn't find Kyle Plush in time after he called 9-1-1 for help at least twice.Full Story >
There are still a lot of unanswered questions about why police didn't find Kyle Plush in time after he called 9-1-1 for help at least twice.Full Story >
Hamilton's school superintendent resigned amid an internal investigation.Full Story >
Hamilton's school superintendent resigned amid an internal investigation.Full Story >
A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple charges in the death of his 15-month-old niece.Full Story >
A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple charges in the death of his 15-month-old niece.Full Story >
A student brought a knife to Middletown High School Tuesday morning and was taken into custody, school officials say.Full Story >
A student brought a knife to Middletown High School Tuesday morning and was taken into custody, school officials say.Full Story >
In February 2017, an off-duty Indiana conservation officer responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle. At some point, the officer got into a scuffle with Justin Holland, 25, who was later shot and killed by Kystie Jaehnen, according to police.Full Story >
In February 2017, an off-duty Indiana conservation officer responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle. At some point, the officer got into a scuffle with Justin Holland, 25, who was later shot and killed by Kystie Jaehnen, according to police.Full Story >