Online charter school heads back to court in funding case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio online charter school that was one of the nation's largest before it suspended operations amid a legal fight with the state is filing another appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court.
The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is looking to overturn a State Board of Education order that the school repay $60 million in state funding in a dispute over the number of enrolled students.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the appeal filed Friday argues the state board violated the Open Meetings Act while making its decision.
ECOT suspended operations in January after state investigators concluded the school had about 60 percent fewer full-time students than the 15,322 it had previously claimed.
ECOT officials are arguing in a separate case that the education department illegally changed its rules for counting students.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
