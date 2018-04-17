Stormy Daniels reveals sketch of suspect she claims threatened her

Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-04-17 15:40:26 GMT
(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York.
The porn actress alleging a sexual affair with President Donald Trump says she is "done being bullied."
(CNN) - Stormy Daniels revealed the sketch of the man she claims threatened her on Tuesday during an interview on the daytime talk show "The View."
She said the alleged threat was an effort to keep her silent on her reported relationship with President Donald Trump.
The man, whose sketch she revealed, threatened her in 2011, she claimed.
Daniels, who said she had unprotected sex with Trump in 2006, has filed suit in connection with the reported coverup. This has contributed to legal problems for the president and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.
The lawyer allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to keep the porn star quiet about her affair with the president. Trump has denied both the affair and the payment.
Cohen's apartment, office and personal properties were raided last Monday, the Associated Press reported, as the FBI sought information about the alleged payments to Daniels and to Playboy model Karen McDougal.
One Twitter commenter remarked on the sketch's striking remblance to a young Willem Dafoe.
(AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe). Anastasia Vashukevich sits inside a prison transport vehicle outside a courthouse in Pattaya, south of Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
A Russian sex guru and his followers, one of whom claims to have evidence of Moscow's interference in the 2016 U.S presidential election, are in a Thai court for a closed hearing.
(Ralph Alswang/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC News, correspondent George Stephanopoulos, left, appears with former FBI director James Comey for a taped interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special on Sunday, April 15, 2018.
ABC's unusual decision to release full transcript of George Stephanopoulos' interview with former FBI Director James Comey has turned into a hit for network's website.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Fox News personality Sean Hannity attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York.
Fox News star Sean Hannity is revealed as a client of Trump attorney Michael Cohen in a New York court hearing.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). In this April 16, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at an event to promote his tax cut package in Hialeah, Fla.
The visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss Trump's upcoming summit with North Korea and the administration's new steel and aluminum tariffs.
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this Jan. 10, 2018, photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers are returning to the Capitol amid turmoil in Republican Gov. Eric Greitens' office.
