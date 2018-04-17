Stormy Daniels reveals sketch of suspect she claims threatened her

Stormy Daniels reveals sketch of suspect she claims threatened h - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

(CNN) - Stormy Daniels revealed the sketch of the man she claims threatened her on Tuesday during an interview on the daytime talk show "The View."

She said the alleged threat was an effort to keep her silent on her reported relationship with President Donald Trump.

The man, whose sketch she revealed, threatened her in 2011, she claimed.

Daniels, who said she had unprotected sex with Trump in 2006, has filed suit in connection with the reported coverup. This has contributed to legal problems for the president and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

The lawyer allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to keep the porn star quiet about her affair with the president. Trump has denied both the affair and the payment.

Cohen's apartment, office and personal properties were raided last Monday, the Associated Press reported, as the FBI sought information about the alleged payments to Daniels and to Playboy model Karen McDougal. 

One Twitter commenter remarked on the sketch's striking remblance to a young Willem Dafoe.

Someone else said it looked more like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady circa 2011.

