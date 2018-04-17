Stormy Daniels reveals sketch of suspect she claims threatened her

The porn actress alleging a sexual affair with President Donald Trump says she is "done being bullied.".

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). Adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks to members of the media after a hearing at federal court Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. A judge considering how to handle records seized in an FBI raid on the home and office of Mi...

Stormy Daniels shows sketch of man she says threatened her

(CNN) - Stormy Daniels revealed the sketch of the man she claims threatened her on Tuesday during an interview on the daytime talk show "The View."

She said the alleged threat was an effort to keep her silent on her reported relationship with President Donald Trump.

The man, whose sketch she revealed, threatened her in 2011, she claimed.

Here’s the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels said threatened her, unveiled on “The View” pic.twitter.com/YHxZaSkuaC — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) April 17, 2018

Daniels, who said she had unprotected sex with Trump in 2006, has filed suit in connection with the reported coverup. This has contributed to legal problems for the president and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

The lawyer allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to keep the porn star quiet about her affair with the president. Trump has denied both the affair and the payment.

Cohen's apartment, office and personal properties were raided last Monday, the Associated Press reported, as the FBI sought information about the alleged payments to Daniels and to Playboy model Karen McDougal.

One Twitter commenter remarked on the sketch's striking remblance to a young Willem Dafoe.

Didn't know Willem Dafoe did dirty work on the side https://t.co/GJ05oYwJ1H — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) April 17, 2018

Someone else said it looked more like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady circa 2011.

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

