'The man with three faces' receives historic 2nd face transplant

For the second time in his life, Jerome Hamon is looking at a new face in the mirror.

The Frenchman who got the world’s first full face transplant in 2010, recently had another after his body rejected the first one. It’s earned him the nickname: “The man with three faces.”

"The first transplant I accepted immediately. I thought 'this is my new face' and this time it's the same," Hamon recently told reporters, according to AFP.

He answered questions in Paris three months after his second surgery in January.

"If I hadn't accepted this new face it would have been terrible. It's a question of identity... But here we are, it's good, it's me."

French surgeon Laurent Lantieri sits next to a screen showing images of his patient Jerome Hamon, before and after double face transplant surgery https://t.co/9YqZK4BOwA pic.twitter.com/2tt8fgu94Q — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 17, 2018

The first transplant was a success until he was given an antibiotic for a cold.

It was incompatible with his immunosuppressive treatment. The tissue in his new face died and had to be removed.

Hamon had no face at all for a couple of months, before a compatible donor was found.

More than three dozen face transplants have been performed around the world since the first one in 2005.

