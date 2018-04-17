Judge won't free Ohio man tied to gun that killed police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A man accused of providing the gun used to kill two central Ohio police officers must remain in jail without bond.
Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Gerald Lawson, of suburban Cleveland, bought the handgun that 31-year-old Quentin Smith used in the February slayings of Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.
A criminal complaint says Smith gave Lawson the money to buy the gun last summer along with $100 for completing the transaction. Smith wasn't allowed to have weapons because of a previous burglary conviction.
U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus on Monday ordered that Lawson remain in jail. Lawson has pleaded not guilty.
His attorney said Tuesday there's nothing in Lawson's history to suggest he's a danger to the community.
Smith could face the death penalty if convicted of the slayings.
