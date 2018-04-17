Jet with engine, window damage makes emergency landing - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Jet with engine, window damage makes emergency landing

Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened. (Source: WPVI/CNN) Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened. (Source: KYW/CNN) Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened. (Source: KYW/CNN)

By KRISTEN de GROOT
Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport Tuesday with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged.

Passengers walked off the 737 plane onto the tarmac at the airport. It wasn't immediately known if anyone on board was injured. Southwest Airlines said there were 143 passengers and five crewmembers on board.

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting while wearing an oxygen mask. He posted, "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"

After the plane landed, he posted photos of a damaged window near the engine.

News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine of the plane and the tarmac covered with firefighter foam, although there were no signs of flames or smoke.

The Philadelphia airport tweeted that Flight 1380 heading from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas "landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal." No other details were given.

Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York's southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren't immediately returned.

Firefighters were on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn't immediately provide any details.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News in the airline industryAviation newsMore>>

  • Jet with engine, window damage makes emergency landing

    Jet with engine, window damage makes emergency landing

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-17 16:20:35 GMT
    Tuesday, April 17 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-04-17 17:21:34 GMT
    Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened. (Source: Raycom Media)Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.

    Full Story >

    A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.

    Full Story >

  • Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:11:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    Full Story >

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    Full Story >

  • Korean Air suspends 'nut rage' sister from work over tantrum

    Korean Air suspends 'nut rage' sister from work over tantrum

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:08:38 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:59:01 GMT
    Korean Air Lines says it has suspended one of its chairman's daughters from work after she threw a tantrum at a business meeting, triggering a police investigation and public outrage.Full Story >
    Korean Air Lines says it has suspended one of its chairman's daughters from work after she threw a tantrum at a business meeting, triggering a police investigation and public outrage.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly