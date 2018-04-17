Deadline extended one day after IRS systems experience problems on Tax Day

It's Tax Day, and the IRS website was partially down so people can't pay their taxes. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) – The Internal Revenue Service has announced a tax-filing extension, by one day, after the online payment system for the agency's website IRS.gov experienced outages on Tuesday, preventing last-minute filers from paying their taxes for hours.

The system returned to service late Tuesday afternoon, and the filing deadline will now extend through Wednesday at midnight, the IRS said in a tweet.

Users who clicked on the “Direct Pay” button on the front of the website were getting an alert that the service was unavailable - on the day taxes were due - hours before the midnight deadline. The outage lasted most of the business day.

“We’ll make sure taxpayers have extensions once the system comes up to make sure they can use it and it in no way impacts people paying their taxes,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at a Tax Day event in New Hampshire, according to the Associated Press.

Urgent: IRS provides an extra day for taxpayers to file, pay their taxes following system issues. File by midnight, April 18. — IRS (@IRSnews) April 17, 2018

Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter concurred.

“Taxpayers would not be penalized because of a technical problem the IRS is having," Kautter told Bloomberg.

April 17 is also the deadline for business owners and freelancers to pay their first quarter taxes for 2018.

The Direct Pay option takes the money directly out of your bank account and is a free service. People filing through TurboTax, Intuit and H&R Block are also having trouble making payments.

Payment by credit or debit card is still available, but there are fees ranging between $2 and $3.95 for that option.

Acting Commissioner David Kautter told the House Oversight Committee Tuesday morning that they are working to fix the issue and taxpayers should still file their taxes as “they normally would.”

He didn't know how many people would be affected by the outage, but approximately 30 million people still need to file their returns.

The IRS has not issued a statement about the outage but did tweet out that you can file for a six-month extension if your taxes aren’t finished.

Haven’t filed your federal tax return? Do not panic! You can request a 6-month extension from #IRS. https://t.co/3byJqk9fiF pic.twitter.com/H2aenH5HRv — IRS (@IRSnews) April 17, 2018

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.