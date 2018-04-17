IRS tax payment website is down on Tax Day

A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple charges in the death of his 15-month-old niece.Full Story >
There are still a lot of unanswered questions about why police didn't find Kyle Plush in time after he called 9-1-1 for help at least twice.Full Story >
Hamilton's school superintendent resigned amid an internal investigation.Full Story >
A student brought a knife to Middletown High School Tuesday morning and was taken into custody, school officials say.Full Story >
In February 2017, an off-duty Indiana conservation officer responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle. At some point, the officer got into a scuffle with Justin Holland, 25, who was later shot and killed by Kystie Jaehnen, according to police.Full Story >
