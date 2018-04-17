Dayton man indicted for allegedly seeking sex with minor

Attorney General Andy Beshear and his Department of Criminal Investigations Cyber Crimes Unit today have indicted a 42-year-old Dayton, Ohio man for allegedly seeking sex with a minor.

Beshear said following a two-month investigation, Carl Wayne Lowe was arrested April 16 by the Dayton FBI Field Office.

The charges against Lowe include one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor or engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, and one count of being a persistent felony offender.

Beshear’s cyber investigators obtained an arrest warrant after an investigation of Lowe for allegedly seeking sex with a minor online.

The FBI and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office executed search warrants at two locations in Dayton in Beshear’s cyber investigators’ case against Lowe.

“I applaud the efforts of our cyber investigators, the FBI and Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office for teaming up to deliver justice to someone who is accused of actively seeking to sexually abuse Kentucky children,” Beshear said in a news release. “In working with federal and other state officials we are helping to ensure children in Kentucky, Ohio and neighboring states are better protected from predators.”

Lowe is currently in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition to Kentucky, Beshear said.

