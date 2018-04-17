Kucinich financial report omitted speech details

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio ethics officials have asked former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich), a Democratic candidate for governor, to provide missing information from his state financial disclosure statement about groups that paid him to speak last year.

The Ohio Ethics Commission's request came Monday, the same day a separate complaint about Kucinich's filing was mailed to the Ethics Commission by a backer of Democratic rival Richard Cordray.

Warren City Law Director Gregory Hicks' complaint questioned Kucinich listing "paid speeches" as a revenue source without specifying who paid him.

Hicks suggested in an interview that the omissions were meant to hide Kucinich affiliations that might hurt him with voters.

Kucinich's campaign said that wasn't the case. A spokesman said details about paid speeches requested by the commission would be submitted Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.