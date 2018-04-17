Adams County Sheriffs looking for missng woman with Alzheimer's, heart condition

Adams County deputies are looking for Shirley Smalley, 77, who has Alzheimer's and a heart condition. She was last seen Monday around 10 a.m.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered missing adult alert for a woman with Alzheimer's Disease.

Shirley Smalley, 77, was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday leaving her home in Winchester, Ohio, police say.

Smalley is also said to have a heart condition for which she requires medication that she may not have with her.

Police believe she may be on her way to Bainbridge.

Smalley is described as being 5 feet 2 inches in height with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

