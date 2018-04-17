State: House arrest restrictions 'are necessary' for teen mom accused of burying newborn

State has responded to a motion to lift house arrest restrictions for Skylar Richardson, stating it should not be rewarded for filing so close to the trial date while the case is pending appeal.

On Monday, the attorney for Richardson, who is accused of killing her newborn and burying her in the backyard, filed a motion to lift house arrest stating she has, "never been in trouble in her life."

On Tuesday, the State said ,"Defendant still stands accused of Aggravated Murder for the death of her newborn daughter and the State submits that her current hour arrest restrictions, at a minimum, are necessary to ensure her appearance and for public safety."

The State is "adamantly opposed to Defendant's request."

Jury selection was supposed to begin Monday, April 16. A new trial date has not yet been set.

The former high school cheerleader, then 18-years-old, is accused of killing her newborn baby "Annabelle", burning the remains in the family's fire pit and then burying the remains in the backyard.

Richardson, now 19, is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering.

[MORE: Skylar Richardson case]

Shortly after her arrest last year, Prosecutor David Fornshell said Richardson “purposely” caused the death of her baby. He described Richardson’s high-pressure life with a family “obsessed” with external appearances.

In an interview with Cincinnati Magazine, family members supported Richardson’s innocence and claimed that no one except the teen knew about the pregnancy until she gave birth to a stillborn baby.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.