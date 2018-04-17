Kentucky education board mulls future of commissioner

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Board of Education is meeting privately to decide whether to keep the state's commissioner of education.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin appointed seven new board members on Monday. The board is now entirely composed of people he appointed. The board then called a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss the possible dismissal of an employee. The only employee the board has authority over is Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt.
Bevin told reporters Tuesday he was not happy with Kentucky's recent test scores. He said the decision on whether to keep Pruitt was entirely up to the board.
Pruitt has been commissioner since September 2015. Bevin took office in December 2015.
