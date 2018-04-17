Bus driver terminated after sleeping child left on bus, Mason school officials say

Two weeks ago, a substitute bus driver failed to do a mandatory check of his bus before leaving. As a result, a Mason Early Childhood Center student who had been asleep in the bus was left unattended, school officials said.

"This was an error and a mistake," a news release from school officials reads. "We immediately apologized to the family, informed Child Protective Services and the Mason Police Department, and offered counseling to the student. We deeply regret that this mistake occurred, and we’re taking additional steps to help ensure it does not happen again."

Officials say the driver was terminated from district employment.

Officials also say they're working to implement an improved procedure to notify parents when a student is not in school. Beginning April 23 they plan to call all families whose children are absent -- whether excused or unexcused -- within two hours of the start of the school day. Before the end of the school day, they plan to place a second call to all families who have not provided a reason for their child’s absence.

The news release continues:

If your family receives a call that your child is not at school and you do not believe your child should be absent, we ask that you call the school attendance secretary right away. If your family receives a call that your child is not at school and you know that your child has an excused absence, consider checking Home Access Center and click on Attendance to make sure that the school has counted the absence as excused. Home Access Center will be updated with excused or unexcused absences after the attendance office has the opportunity to reconcile the calls, notes, tardies, etc. which typically takes several hours. We will continue to evaluate additional ways we can prevent an incident like this from happening in the future.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.