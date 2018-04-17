Police: Motorcyclist found dead days after crash

A motorcyclist died after being throne from his bike, the Boone County Sheriff's Office says.

Police say they were called out to a home in the 3900 block of Hathaway Road in Union around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The owner of the home told police he saw a motorcycle down an embankment from his driveway.

Deputies say they found Adam Duell, 42, about 30 yards off the roadway. Duell's bike was found another 20 yards away from him.

Duell failed to navigate a curve on Hathaway Road and went over the embankment police say.

Duell's father reported him missing Monday.

Boone County Coroner Missy Rittenger says it's difficult to speculate the exact date and time of death but believes Duell died sometime around Friday.

