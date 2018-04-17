7 elementary students slit wrists at school

The students cut themselves after removing blades from pencil sharpeners. (Source: Prince George’s County Public Schools)

(RNN) – Seven students at a Landover, MD, elementary school sliced their wrists just before spring break late last month.

The students from William Paca Elementary School cut themselves after removing blades from pencil sharpeners.

“All students involved were seen by the school nurse,” said John White, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Public Schools. “The cuts were not severe enough to call 911.”

None of the students were suspended. No disciplinary action was taken.

“A crisis counseling team came to the school and worked with seven students and their families,” White said.

The school system provided no additional details.

