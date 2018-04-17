Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati hires new CEO

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati has hired a new CEO. (Source: BGCGC)

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati has hired a new CEO.

"BGCGC does incredible work in Cincinnati breaking the cycle of poverty and Bill Bresser is going to be an outstanding leader," said Mitch Galvin, who chairs the club's local marketing and communications committee.

Bresser, according to his LinkedIn page, has served as vice president of operations for the BGCGC since June 2011.

Bresser has worked with the BGCGC since 2004.

"This organization is all about making a real difference in our city," said Galvin.

