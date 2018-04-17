The Latest: Kentucky Education Commissioner resigns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on the Kentucky Board of Education (all times local):

6:06 p.m.

The Kentucky Board of Education has voted to accept the resignation of Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt.

The board's decision comes one day after Republican Gov. Matt Bevin replaced most of the board with new members. The appointments mean everyone on the board has now been chosen by Bevin, who took office in December 2015.

Wayne Lewis was named the interim commissioner with a salary of $150,000.

Pruitt has been commissioner since September 2015. Bevin said Tuesday before the board's vote he was unhappy with the state's recent decline in test scores but said the decision to keep Pruitt was up to the board.

2:11 p.m.

The Kentucky Board of Education is meeting privately to decide whether to keep the state's commissioner of education.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin appointed seven new board members on Monday. The board is now entirely composed of people he appointed. The board then called a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss the possible dismissal of an employee. The only employee the board has authority over is Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt.

Bevin told reporters Tuesday he was not happy with Kentucky's recent test scores. He said the decision on whether to keep Pruitt was entirely up to the board.

Pruitt has been commissioner since September 2015. Bevin took office in December 2015.

