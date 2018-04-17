Former First Lady Barbara Bush dead at 92 - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Former First Lady Barbara Bush dead at 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has died.

She was 92.

She is survived by her husband of 73 years, President George H.W. Bush, five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her brother.

