MLS: West End vote a positive step, will continue to discuss 3 finalists

Major League Soccer’s owners met Tuesday in Los Angeles and discussed a variety of topics, including a review of potential expansion finalists Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento.

The MLS Board of Governors viewed the recent Cincinnati City Council vote on the West End stadium as a positive step forward for Cincinnati’s expansion bid.

While there was no plan for formal expansion vote at today’s Board of Governors meeting, the League will continue discussions with the three expansion finalists.

MLS has twice delayed awarding the next round of franchises. Nashville received a franchise in December.

