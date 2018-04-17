Indian Hill resident says pest control worker stole $60,000 in jewelry from home

A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.Full Story >
Former president George W. Bush issued a statement saying "our family will miss her dearly" on the passing of his mother, Barbara Bush, on Tuesday.Full Story >
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."Full Story >
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.Full Story >
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.Full Story >
