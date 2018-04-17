Indian Hill resident says pest control worker stole $60,000 in jewelry from home

A man hired to do a job is accused of stealing and pawning thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from the home he was asked to work on. (Hamilton County)

A man hired to do a job is accused of stealing and pawning thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from the home he was asked to work on.

According to a police report, 25-year-old Jake Knox was hired by Terminix, a pest control company to do a job at an Indian Hill home on Summerhouse Road. Knox allegedly went back to the home after work and stole $60,000 worth of jewelry before pawning some of it.

The police report says Knox was able to gain access inside because he had the garage code.

The Indian Hill Rangers Police Department says Knox was employed by Terminix for three weeks before this happened.

Knox was arrested Tuesday and is facing burglary charges.

FOX19’s Maytal Levi reached out to Terminix’s corporate office in Tennessee and received the following statement:

The safety of our customers is of the utmost importance, and we hold our employees to the highest standards. Our company policy prevents us from commenting on personnel matters, but we are investigating this matter thoroughly and will cooperate with local authorities as requested.

One of the most expensive pieces of jewelry, a Rolex watch, was found at Ted’s Pawn Shop in Norwood.

“If you come to a pawn shop, you’re going to get caught and prosecuted,” said Gabe Tincher, Ted’s Pawn Shop Vice President.

Tincher says the pawn shop bought the watch from the suspect for $4,500.

"This is a business where you have to read people kind of quickly, but some people can sneak by you,” said Tincher.

Indian Hill Rangers say the watch and most of the other stolen jewelry is back with the owner.

"Be careful who you let in your house. Watch them when they’re in your house, don't let them wander away by themselves and know where your valuables are,” said Tincher.

Tincher says the pawn shop works with law enforcement on a daily basis as part of routine procedure.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.