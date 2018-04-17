Family of teen found murdered in Fairfield fighting for justice six years later

Six years after 15-year-old Chelsea Johnson was found murdered in Fairfield, her family's hunt for justice is still going strong.

Investigators said Johnson was found stabbed to death on April 15, 2012, just hours after family members had reported her missing. Her body was discovered near a creek behind an apartment complex in Fairfield, only miles from her home.

Johnson's mother, Vicky Fible, said she feels like the case is going cold, and she desperately wants her daughter's killer to be held accountable.

"I'm just fed up. Something's gotta be done -- six years is too long," Fible said. "I hope no one has to go through what I've been going through."

Johnson's face is now one of many on a Butler County unsolved homicides poster.

"She was a loving, beautiful, caring girl. She made everybody laugh. Everybody," Fible said.

No one has been charged in Johnson's death.

"It's frustrating, and I feel like everybody just forgot about her," Fible said.

The last public development regarding the case came in November 2016 when the Butler County Sheriff's Office announced they had a "person of interest" in the case.

Fible said she's heard nothing new since then, and she's angry.

"It's not fair to me, my daughter, my family," Fible said.

Call it mother's intuition or gut instinct, Fible firmly believes she knows who took her daughter's life.

"Shame on you. Chelsea's looking down at you and just, 'Really? You knew me. Really?'" Fible said. "I hope she haunts him. I hope she haunts him bad."

George Donald Davis II was indicted in July 2012 because investigators said he offered Johnson heroin in exchange for sex on the day she disappeared. He has not been charged in her death.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said Monday that there is nothing new to report at this time.

Fible said for her and for the rest of Johnson's family, it's a continuous agonizing, infuriating waiting game.

Family and friends are honoring Johnson at an event later this week.

Fible said that she's hoping a private investigator will reach out to her and take on her daughter's case.

At one point, the case was presented to a grand jury, but it was left open.

If you know anything about the case, you're urged to call Detective Joe Nerlinger with the Butler County Sheriff's Office at 513-759-7344.

Another teenager, Joseph Oakley, was found shot to death in August 2012 near the same creek where Johnson was discovered. Oakley's case remains unsolved as well. Investigators have said in the past that they do not believe the two cases are related.

