Plush family leaves hearing after council member's 'no amount of money' comment

A week after an area teen died trapped in his van despite making two calls to 9-1-1, city leaders gathered for a five-hour hearing to search for answers.

Kyle Plush's family sat through most of the meeting but when a council member mentioned the price of the teen's death they decided they had heard enough and left.

"I suspect that there will be attempts to do what the law allows to be done to try to in some way make up for what happened with you -- but there's no amount of money that's going to make you happy," said Council member Wendell Young toward the end of the hearing.

"This isn't about the money," someone yelled from the other end of the room.

"I believe that -- there's no amount of money that's going to make the situation better, so I think that..." Young continued.

Someone who appeared to be sitting with the Plush family then stood and began to speak.

"You know what, let's stop this right here," he said. "This is the most insensitive thing I've ever heard."

The group around him got up and exited.

"You guys were doing wonderful until this guy started talking," the man continued. "You have crossed the line."

Young went on to say he and the council are committed to finding out what went wrong.

Plush's tragic death was referred to as the perfect storm during the hearing. Council members questioned why the 911 operator wasn't able to hear the teen begging for help.

The internal investigation is still underway. The council says it will take about 10 day before it's complete.

While council members are working to learn exactly what happened and where the ball was dropped they all agreed that it can't happen again.

