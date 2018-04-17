Reports: CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un

Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo pauses while speaking during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on confirmation Thursday, April 12, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(RNN) - Mike Pompeo, the nominee for Secretary of State, is reported to have recently met directly with Kim Jong Un to arrange a potential meeting with President Donald Trump.

Pompeo is currently the director of the CIA.

He was reportedly sent to lay down a framework with the North for what would be an extraordinary meeting between Kim and Trump.

The president announced last month he had accepted an invitation to meet personally with Kim, sometime by May. He said on Tuesday that could happen now in early June.

The Associated Press, New York Times and Washington Post were among those reporting the meetings. The AP cited two U.S. officials saying Pompeo traveled to North Korea for the meetings.

The Post first reported the meetings, which occurred over Easter weekend.

The meeting between a CIA director, and the North Korean head of state, is the highest-level between the U.S. and the North since Secretary of State Madeleine Albright met with Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's late father, nearly two decades ago.

The president had said earlier on Tuesday that there have been talks between the U.S. and the North at "extremely high levels."

Trump also said North Korea and South Korea have his "blessing" to discuss ending the Korean War, which has never officially ended.

Recent events have been a swift and remarkable reversal from last year, when Trump and Kim repeatedly traded public barbs and threats.

During his Secretary of State confirmation hearing last week, Pompeo said of talks with the North: “I’m optimistic that the United States government can set the conditions for that appropriately so that the president and the North Korean leader can have that conversation [that] will set us down the course of achieving a diplomatic outcome that America so desperately - America and the world so desperately need."

