Parents, students want answers after West Clermont dance teacher placed on leave

A West Clermont High School dance teacher is on paid administrative leave and many are questioning why.



Anne Erwin is a dance instructor and coach for the West Clermont Dance Company.



In a statement a spokesperson said, “the investigation is ongoing [we] do not have any further details at this time.”



It’s unclear how long the investigation has been going on.

Vince West, whose son is on the dance team, said it’s been at least two months.

“It’s kind of been going on to long,” West said.



When Fox19 Now asked if it had to do with any inappropriate touching of students the school replied, “her being placed on paid leave did not involve any touching of students.”



Union Township Police were also contacted and they know of no criminal activity.

This has parents like West baffled as to why the investigation, which does not appear criminal, has taken two months to complete.



“I don’t think they realize the emotional rollercoaster they put these kids on,” West said.



He told us many seniors feel without the popular dance teacher at the helm their senior year has been ruined.



In May the dance team puts on an event known as, “An Evening of Dance.”



“It’s the Daytona 500 of Dance,” West said in describing the multi night event. He was unsure of the exact number but he believes it involves some 70 students.



With no clear statement from the district, West said he is starting to think the dance teacher and her program may be a target.

“I feel like it’s a witch-hunt. I feel like they have been out to get her for three or four years as far as getting rid of the dance team.” West said.

