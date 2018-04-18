Father arrested after baby left alone in bathtub

How could Starbucks, which once urged its employees to start conversations about race with customers, now be under fire for its treatment of black people?Full Story >
How could Starbucks, which once urged its employees to start conversations about race with customers, now be under fire for its treatment of black people?Full Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.Full Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.Full Story >
The father is charged with abandonment or abuse of a child.Full Story >
The father is charged with abandonment or abuse of a child.Full Story >
Starting Sunday and continuing into Monday, Norfolk police say Jones robbed or attempted to rob four stores in the city.Full Story >
Starting Sunday and continuing into Monday, Norfolk police say Jones robbed or attempted to rob four stores in the city.Full Story >
Former president George W. Bush issued a statement saying "our family will miss her dearly" on the passing of his mother, Barbara Bush, on Tuesday.Full Story >
Former president George W. Bush issued a statement saying "our family will miss her dearly" on the passing of his mother, Barbara Bush, on Tuesday.Full Story >