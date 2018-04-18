Father arrested after baby left alone in bathtub

The father is charged with abandonment or abuse of a child. (Source: Bernalillo County Sheriff/KOAT/CNN)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT/CNN) – A father in New Mexico is facing child abuse charges after deputies say his 8-month-old daughter nearly drowned while he was distracted watching YouTube videos.

Mark Ramirez’s infant daughter was hospitalized Friday following a bath time incident. Ramirez's sister says her brother was watching the baby and two other kids that night.

"He's responsible. He cooks for them. He's there for them 24/7. He watches them,” she said.

Deputies say Ramirez left the 8-month-old alone in the bathtub. According to a court document, the father told investigators he got distracted by a YouTube video.

When Ramirez realized he’d forgotten his daughter, he went back to the bathroom and saw her floating in a bathtub full of water.

Ramirez is being charged with abandonment or abuse of a child.

According to Ramirez’s sister, her niece is on life support but in stable condition at the hospital. She says her brother is a good dad, who loves his kids.

“That was just an accident,” she said. "It makes me feel sad because my brother shouldn't be locked up. He should be out there with his daughter, supporting his wife, being there with his kids."

However, neighbor Krystal Naranjo, whose children play with Ramirez’s kids, says the near-tragedy is inexcusable.

"It's selfish. It's not right to go on and leave your kid in the bathtub, no matter what the reason is – YouTube, phone call, whatever,” she said.

Copyright 2018 KOAT, Bernalillo County Sheriff via CNN. All rights reserved.