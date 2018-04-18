Trump says he'll sanction Russia as soon as they deserve it

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the bill is unnecessary because President Donald Trump will not fire Mueller.

A senior South Korean presidential official said Wednesday that the Koreas plan to use their summit to discuss ending military hostilities, but it wasn't clear if they'd discuss the end of the war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Residents of Douma were packed into underground shelters amid bombardment when the gas began to spread.

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). In this Monday, April 16, 2018 photo, Kahled Mahmoud Nuseir, 25, center, who lost his wife, Fatmeh Karout nine months pregnant and daughters Qama 18 months and Nour two and half years, during the alleged chemical weapons attack...

First the chlorine, then chaos and death in Syria attack

International chemical weapons inspectors do not appear to have visited the site of a suspected attack in Syria after days of delays by Syrian and Russian authorities.

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). A girl shops at a kiosk in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Arabic on the right reads, "Regards Assad, God protect you Assad."

CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination for secretary of state has so divided the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that it might send his nomination to the full Senate without a favorable recommendation.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 12, 2018, photo, Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo speaks during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his confirmation on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pompeo, is facing so much opposition from D...

The two-day Trump-Abe summit played out amid growing tensions between the two countries over North Korea and trade.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, right, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe, left, walk at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, a highly unusual, secret visit undertaken as the enemy nations prepare for a meeting.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this April 12, 2018, photo CIA Director Mike Pompeo testifies on his nomination to be the next secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington. Two U.S. officials say Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with...

Trump says Pompeo "got along really well" with Kim Jong Un

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). In this April 9, 2018, file photo, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sits down at the start of a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this April 6, 2018, photo, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks to reporters outside the White House. in Washington.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). In this April 13, 2018, photo, Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that nobody has been tougher on Russia than him and that he'll hit Moscow with new sanctions "as soon as they very much deserve it."

He also said building a good relationship with Russia is a "good, not bad" thing.

Trump commented a day after an internal White House quarrel over the timing of potential new punishment for Russia exploded into public view. He blamed the news media for spreading a narrative that he said portrays him as being afraid to stand up to Russia.

"There's been nobody tougher on Russia than President Donald Trump," the president said, citing increased U.S. military spending among his examples. "With the media, no matter what I did, it's never tough enough, because that's their narrative. But Russia will tell you, there's been nobody tougher than Donald Trump.

Trump mentioned the joint U.S., French and British military operation last weekend that struck several sites in Syria to punish the Russian-backed government of President Bashar Assad for an apparent chemical attack that killed civilians. Trump said the strike was "absolute precision."

Trump had largely avoided criticizing Russia, leaving the harsh rhetoric and sanctions announcements to others in the administration. But he began to criticize Russia on Twitter after the apparent chemical attack this month that spawned images of Syrian adults gasping for air and being hosed off.

Still, Trump said he would prefer good relations with Russia and other nations.

"If we can get along with China, and if we can get along with Russia, and if we can get along with Japan and other nations that's a good thing, not a bad thing. Just remember that," Trump said as he ended a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The leaders had spent the past two days discussing such issues as North Korea and trade - and playing golf.

"If we got along with other nations, that's good, not bad," Trump said.

A day earlier, an internal White House quarrel over the timing of new Russia sanctions played out in public after Trump's new economic adviser suggested U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley suffered from "momentary confusion."

Haley said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program would be announced Monday - but they weren't.

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, told reporters Tuesday that Haley "got ahead of the curve," adding, "There might have been some momentary confusion about that."

Haley retorted with a statement to Fox News saying, "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

Kudlow called Haley on Tuesday afternoon to apologize, a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

___

Associated Press writers Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations, Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller in Palm Beach, Florida, and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

