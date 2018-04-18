White House quarrel over Russia sanctions erupts in public - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

White House quarrel over Russia sanctions erupts in public

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). In this April 13, 2018, photo, Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). In this April 6, 2018, photo, White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks to reporters outside the White House. in Washington.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). In this April 9, 2018, file photo, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sits down at the start of a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters.

    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this April 12, 2018, photo CIA Director Mike Pompeo testifies on his nomination to be the next secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, a highly unusual, secret visit undertaken as the enemy nations prepare for a meeting.

    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, right, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe, left, walk at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.

    The two-day Trump-Abe summit played out amid growing tensions between the two countries over North Korea and trade.

    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). In this April 12, 2018, photo, Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo speaks during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on his confirmation on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination for secretary of state has so divided the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that it might send his nomination to the full Senate without a favorable recommendation.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

    A senior South Korean presidential official said Wednesday that the Koreas plan to use their summit to discuss ending military hostilities, but it wasn't clear if they'd discuss the end of the war.

    (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). In this Monday, April 16, 2018 photo, Kahled Mahmoud Nuseir, 25, center, who lost his wife, Fatmeh Karout nine months pregnant and daughters Qama 18 months and Nour two and half years, during the alleged chemical weapons attack...
    Residents of Douma were packed into underground shelters amid bombardment when the gas began to spread.
    (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). A girl shops at a kiosk in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Arabic on the right reads, "Regards Assad, God protect you Assad."
    International chemical weapons inspectors do not appear to have visited the site of a suspected attack in Syria after days of delays by Syrian and Russian authorities.
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the bill is unnecessary because President Donald Trump will not fire Mueller.

By JILL COLVIN, MATTHEW LEE and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An internal White House quarrel over the timing of new Russia sanctions played out in public when the new economic adviser suggested U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was suffering from "momentary confusion" and Haley retorted: "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

The feud appeared to quiet down after the economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, called Haley to apologize Tuesday afternoon, a White House official said. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

Earlier Tuesday, Kudlow told reporters during a briefing in Florida that Haley "got ahead of the curve" when she said the U.S. would be slapping new sanctions on Russia on Monday in retaliation for the country's support for Syria's Assad government after its latest suspected chemical attack.

Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, said additional sanctions are under consideration but have yet to be implemented. Of Haley, he said, "There might have been some momentary confusion about that."

Haley then issued a terse statement to Fox News: "With all due respect, I don't get confused."

The dispute between Haley's team and the White House had been playing out largely behind the scenes since Haley said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program on Monday, "if he hasn't already."

The White House had been struggling to explain Haley's remarks amid reports that President Donald Trump put the brakes on the new sanctions. Several administration officials have disputed that characterization, saying Haley was out of the loop.

Three senior administration officials said there were several attempts to get Haley to back off or clarify her comments, but she refused.

The officials said that, under the plan conceived last week, the sanctions would have been announced Friday night, at the same time U.S., French, and British forces launched a missile strike on Syrian President Bashar Assad's chemical weapons facilities. But the sanctions were not ready in time for Trump's Friday night statement, so they were delayed.

The officials said a decision was then made to announce the sanctions as an answer to Russia's response to the strikes. But that plan was re-evaluated and then put on hold over the weekend as it became clear that Russia's response was less robust than anticipated. The officials were not authorized to discuss private administration deliberations publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

A National Security Council memorandum sent overnight Friday said the new sanctions would be announced soon, but it did not specify a date. Over the next 36 hours, officials began to delve deeper into the proposed sanctions and decided to hold off on anything imminent, but Haley was unaware, the officials said.

On Monday, a new memo went out from the NSC saying that additional sanctions were under consideration, but no decision had been made. In the face of Haley's refusal to clarify on Sunday, draft language was sent to her suggesting again that she do so, the officials said.

Haley and her office ignored that so the White House decided to push back, the officials said.

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., applauded the administration Tuesday as having "moved miles in the right direction" on Russia policy.

"Not only did we scuttle the reset, not only are we now sanctioning Russian citizens, not only are we sanctioning Russian oligarchs, we're sanctioning Russia itself. We have so improved our policy with respect to Russia, far more hawkish, far more realistic," he said.

___

Lee reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    (AP Photo/File). FILE - In this Oct. 11, 1984, file photo, Barbara Bush, wife of then-U.S. Vice-President George Bush, is photographed at the debate between Bush and Democrat Geraldine Ferraro.
    Barbara Bush didn't hesitate to tell people that her trademark pearl necklaces were fake. Americans liked that everything else about the first lady was real.
    (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File). FILE - In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington.
    Presidents, first ladies and many others who knew Barbara Bush are praising her devotion to the nation, her family and literacy.
    Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92.
