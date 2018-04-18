Sheriff backs investigative staff 2 years after 8 killed

PIKETON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio sheriff says he remains confident in the staff investigating the unsolved killings of eight family members nearly two years ago.
The anniversary of the April 22, 2016, slayings is Sunday. The case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon in southern Ohio.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader on Tuesday expressed confidence in the investigative staff while announcing he would not make comments ahead of the anniversary.
Reader says he's based his decision on respect for the victims and their family and friends. He also says he doesn't want to compromise the investigation.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has yet to announce suspects or arrests tied to the killings.
