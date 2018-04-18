Man convicted of killing Ohio student to learn his fate

WAUSEON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man convicted of killing a college student who disappeared while bicycling will find out whether he will be sentenced to death.
A Fulton County judge is set to decide on Wednesday whether he will accept a jury's death penalty recommendation for 58-year-old James Worley.
Jurors convicted Worley three weeks ago in the July 2016 death of Sierah Joughin (JAW'-gihn).
The 20-year-old University of Toledo student was found dead in a cornfield three days after she was last seen near her home west of Toledo.
Her family wants state lawmakers to create a public registry that tracks people convicted of violent crimes. The state Senate earlier this month approved a bill to do just that.
Worley was imprisoned more than two decades ago for abducting a woman in 1990.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
