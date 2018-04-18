Trump says Pompeo "got along really well" with Kim Jong Un

The two-day Trump-Abe summit played out amid growing tensions between the two countries over North Korea and trade.Full Story >
CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination for secretary of state has so divided the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that it might send his nomination to the full Senate without a favorable recommendation.Full Story >
A senior South Korean presidential official said Wednesday that the Koreas plan to use their summit to discuss ending military hostilities, but it wasn't clear if they'd discuss the end of the war.Full Story >
The White House had been struggling to explain remarks that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would be announcing new sanctions directed at companies associated with Syria's chemical weapons program on Monday amid reports that Trump put the brakes on the new sanctions.Full Story >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the bill is unnecessary because President Donald Trump will not fire Mueller.Full Story >
Pompeo is reported to have been arranging the framework for a meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump.Full Story >
A former Playboy model who said she had an affair with President Donald Trump has settled her lawsuit with a supermarket tabloid over an agreement that prohibited her from discussing the relationship.Full Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesFull Story >
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveFull Story >
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weaponsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programFull Story >
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsFull Story >
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weaponsFull Story >
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on SyriaFull Story >
