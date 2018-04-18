Ethicist foresees choosing your baby from dozens of embryos

A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each.Full Story >
Experts have long argued that medication-assisted treatment should be the standard of care for people addicted to heroin and other opioid drugs, but acceptance lags.
If the two measures pass, Utah and Oklahoma will join 30 other states that have legalized some form of medical marijuana, according to the pro-pot National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana laws.
Jerome Hamon's body rejected his first face transplant.
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchases
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leave
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons program
Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons
The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry is denouncing the United States for launching airstrikes on Syria
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons
President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S., France and Britain together launched military strikes in Syria to punish President Bashar Assad for his alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians and to deter him from doing it again
MeToo founder Tarana Burke was honored along with Hollywood actresses and media and literary stars at the annual Variety Power of Women event, where the recent cultural reckoning over sexual misconduct was a major topic
