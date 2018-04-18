Bus driver fired after young student left on alone bus

MASON, Ohio (AP) - A substitute school bus driver in southwestern Ohio has been fired after a sleeping child was left unattended on a bus.
School officials in Mason tell WXIX-TV that the driver failed to do a mandatory check of the bus, leaving the young child behind. The student attends the Mason Early Childhood Center.
Officials say they immediately apologized to the child's family and notified police and Child Protective Services.
The district is putting new procedures in place to notify parents when a child does not show up to school.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man hired to do a job is accused of stealing and pawning thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from the home he was asked to work on.Full Story >
A man hired to do a job is accused of stealing and pawning thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from the home he was asked to work on.Full Story >
Six years after 15-year-old Chelsea Johnson was found murdered in Fairfield, her family's hunt for justice is still going strong.Full Story >
Six years after 15-year-old Chelsea Johnson was found murdered in Fairfield, her family's hunt for justice is still going strong.Full Story >
A week after an area teen died trapped in his van despite making two calls to 9-1-1, city leaders gathered for a five-hour hearing to search for answers.Full Story >
A week after an area teen died trapped in his van despite making two calls to 9-1-1, city leaders gathered for a five-hour hearing to search for answers.Full Story >
Several current and former city and police employees testified at a special meeting Tuesday as city leaders attempted to determine what went wrong when 16-year-old Kyle Plush called their 911 center twice for help -- but didn't receive it and died.Full Story >
Several current and former city and police employees testified at a special meeting Tuesday as city leaders attempted to determine what went wrong when 16-year-old Kyle Plush called their 911 center twice for help -- but didn't receive it and died.Full Story >
Major League Soccer’s owners met Tuesday in Los Angeles and discussed a variety of topics, including a review of potential expansion finalists Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento.Full Story >
Major League Soccer’s owners met Tuesday in Los Angeles and discussed a variety of topics, including a review of potential expansion finalists Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento.Full Story >